Pinarayi Vijayan: UAE to provide 100 million dollars for a new Kerala

Army personnel rescue flood affected people in Ernakulam district on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The UAE has pledged $100 million for Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Tuesday, adding "a new Kerala" needed to be built. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), home to hundreds of thousands of Keralites, has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it would be providing $100 million for Kerala, Vijayan told the media. "A new Kerala has to be built. At today's cabinet meeting, it has been decided to submit a detailed list to the Centre," he said.

"Funds are the prime requisite for this. This will be raised by us through various sources besides getting it from the Centre and other agencies," he said. "The Kerala diaspora has been a huge source of help for us. Since they have done tremendous service in the Middle East, it has helped build good relations with the governments there.

Minister flings biscuits at flood-hit

Karnataka Minister H D Revanna courted a controversy after a video showing him flinging biscuit packets at flood victims in a relief camp in Hassan district went viral. PWD minister Revanna was seen picking biscuit packets and hurling them at people in the relief camp.

Four die in T'gana due to heavy rains

Four persons died in Telangana due to incessant rains that damaged 83 houses, a senior official said. Two persons were killed in Suryapet district while one death each was reported from Mancherial and Khammam districts, in the last four to five days, he said.

