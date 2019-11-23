Pink Ball Test: Bangladashed!

Bangladesh's Ebadat Hossain is clean bowled by Ishant Sharma on Day One of the pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens yesterday. Pic/AFP

Kolkata: India have again taken early control as the historic Test at the Eden Gardens took to a predictable path. As in the first Test, Bangladesh found the pacers too hot to handle and folded up for a mere 106 an hour after lunch in under 31 overs.

Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav shared the spoils. Sharma coming away with a fiver and Shami managing disconcerting pace and bounce. He hit two batsmen on the helmet and it brought the rare instance of both being substituted under the new 'concussion' rule. The only sign of spin was the one over from Ravindra Jadeja.

Virat Kohli then helped himself to his 23rd Test fifty and Cheteshwar Pujara his 21st as India finished on 174 for three at stumps, opening up a lead of 68. The Indian skipper is on 59 and Ajinkya Rahane on 23.

Electing to bat first despite the disastrous outcome to such a decision in Indore appeared a belligerent Bangladesh move, and Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes made sure it looked a wise one too. Pushed into discomfort every now and then by the bowlers, the two openers managed to keep poise and purpose intact till relentless probe chipped away at resolve and the floodgates opened.

Ishant made the breakthrough—Kayes winning a DRS and then losing another in the same over. Umesh sprung to life as soon as he changed ends, his first over from the High Court end sending two batsmen back.

Skipper Mominul Haque was brilliantly caught by Rohit Sharma in the slips and Mohammad Mithun bowled. When Shami uprooted Mushfiqur Rahim's stumps, the No. 3, 4 and 5 batsmen had all gone back without scoring.



Visibility, a much-discussed subject before the pink-ball Test, was clearly not an issue for those behind the stumps as wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha too pulled off amazing diving 'takes' one after another as the ball darted and dipped.

One of them, a catch inches from the turf in front of first-slip Kohli, sent back top-scorer Shadman Islam. When Mahmudullah, the most experienced Bangladesh batsmen in this team after Mushfiqur, too fell, the writing was on the wall.

India began the reply in aggressive fashion, Mayank Agarwal hitting a boundary and Rohit a six as Al-Amin, replacing Taijul Islam in the XI, went for 11 runs in the opening over. However, both Hossain and Abu Jayed stuck to a tight line and length. Agarwal, who hit a double-century in Indore, fell early to a catch at gully while Rohit was adjudged leg-before when he offered no shot to an incoming one from Ebadat Hossain.

Pujara and Kohli put together 94 runs for the third wicket to set India on their way to another big total.

Brief scores

Bangladesh 106 all out in 30.3 overs (L Das 24 retired hurt; I Sharma 5-22, U Yadav 3-29, Mohd Shami 2-36) v India 174-3 (V Kohli 59 batting, C Pujara 55; E Hossain 2-61)

Live on tv

India v Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Star Sports 1 and 1HD, 13:00

