Pink forgets lyrics of her song during concert

Singer Pink forgot the lyrics of the second verse of her 2006 single "Who knew" during her concert at Madison Square Garden here. The three-time Grammy winner did not let the mistake faze her, laughing it off and jumping right back into the chorus -- much to everyone's delight on Wednesday evening, reports people.com.

"I forgot the words. S***!" Pink told the crowd. Fans in attendance shared their reactions to the minor slip-up on Twitter as some of them praised her for being human. Though Pink failed to remember the words of her song, she still got the party started when she successfully performed her signature aerial dance moves in a metallic bodysuit -- all the while suspended high above the crowd.

The singer has been determined to deliver the best shows to her fans after postponing her Montreal, Canada, concert and Detroit, Michigan, concert due to the flu.

