Pink postpones Detroit concert due to flu

Singer Pink has pushed back her Detroit gig after her entire family was struck by flu. She was scheduled to perform at Little Caesars Arena in Michigan yesterday. The announcement by the 38-year-old musician comes after she cancelled her Montreal concert as she along with her children - six-year-old daughter Willow and 15-month-son Jameson - are all battling a virus, while her motocross racer husband Carey Hart is off work with the illness.

"I've just seen the doctor here again in Montreal. I'm not going to be well enough to do the show tomorrow night in Detroit. I want to give you all the full show and not be hacking all the way through it and have to cut songs because of my voice. "I understand how much trouble you go to to be at my shows, what it all entails, the planning, the schedules, etc. I am very very sorry, and I'm very grateful for your understanding," Pink wrote on Twitter.

The "What About Us" singer promised that she would "absolutely" do a full show at a later date. She is yet to announce the schedule for her previously cancelled Montreal show.

