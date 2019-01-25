Pink to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 5

hollywood

Pink fans, we have some great news for you. Your favourite singer will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

P!nk during a concert. Pic/P!nk's official Instagram account

It's just been announced that Pink, the pop singer who gave us 'Get The Party Started' the party anthem of the 2000s, will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 5. The artiste is recognised in the recording category, and will receive the 2,656th star on Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Hollywood and Highland complex, reports variety.com. Some other celebrities to have been honoured with a star are singer Christina Aguilera, F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Jennifer Aniston, actor Cate Blanchett, singer Celine Dion, and many more.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame said, "We are thrilled to honour one of the world's most popular entertainers, Pink!" She further added that Pink is a unique performer whose music leaves you in a state of joy and surprises you at the same time. She's sure that fans from across the world will join Pink and the Hollywood Walk of Fame to see the artiste being honoured on the big day. TV personality Ellen DeGeneres and actor Kerri Kenney-Silver will join Pink in the ceremony and help honour her.

Pink, once a part of the all-girl R&B group Choice, began a solo career and released her debut album 'Can't Take Me Home' in 2000. It wasn't a surprise when the album received rave reviews and went double-platinum in the US.

Pink has won three Grammys, three Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards, two People's Choice Awards, two MTV Europe Video Music Awards, one Daytime Emmy, and was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013. In 2018, she appeared on Forbes' list of 'Highest Paid Female Celebrities', with the earnings of USD 52 million.

