Pinkathon make its Jammu debut

When Reema Sanghavi, founder, Pinkathon, said it is not just running, it is a revolution, it was more than a lofty catchphrase.

The Pinkathon, a Mumbai initiative started in 2012, which is primarily a women's running event, made its Jammu debut on November 1. The revolutionary part of one of Asia's biggest running events for women is that it plays a big role in reclaiming public spaces for women.



Kranti Salvi

The Jammu run came about thanks to a push from Mumbai, with Malabar Hill resident and celebrated marathoner Kranti Salvi becoming mentor for the Jammu event.

Next level

Kanupriya Garg, 40, a mother of two from Jammu, started running three years ago. It was as if she had found her 'solemate' (pun intended). In November last year, Kanupriya finished a 50-km Ultrathon 'The Great Run of Punjab' running from Chandigarh to Ropar. In October this year, she finished the Half Ironman Duathlon in Jammu, with a 2-km run, 90-km cycling and half-marathon (21 km) run.



Kanupriya Garg

With running opening up new horizons, Kanupriya contacted N Saini, a Pinkathon ambassador in Chandigarh. The groundwork began for Jammu's first Pinkathon.

The Jammu athlete was now part of the Pinkathon ecosystem. Her mentor for the event was Salvi. On November 1, the Pinkathon took its first enthusiastic steps in Jammu.

The women ran 3-km or 5-km and there was a 30-km bike ride for those who preferred wheels. Kanupriya said, "First, we thought we would have a virtual event. Yet, as November 1 approached, we saw so much enthusiasm and registration zoomed. Participants told us 'we would like to run with you', so we had a physical run in Gandhinagar, Jammu."

When asked whether this was one more opening up, albeit on a much smaller scale, after the abrogation of Article 370, resulting in the change of status for Jammu & Kashmir, Kanupriya said, "Though in the news you tend to read about incidents in Jammu & Kashmir, it is safe here. There may be more soldiers on the streets compared to other cities, but on November 1, they too were ensuring we followed all COVID protocols."

She added, "The event was a window for unity, upbeatness and claiming of public space by Jammu women, "who do not run as fearlessly as women in Metros like Delhi or Mumbai do, but things are changing."

Global reach

Sanghavi said, "Jammu is now part of the Pinkathon family. We would love to do regular Pinkathon events." For Salvi said, "When one says Pinkathon, it is running for women, but if you see the enthusiasm and support from families, it is for everyone. Women generally tend to ignore self care in these spheres, so this movement focuses on women. Once a woman gets fit in these aspects, she has the power to change her family, community and nation," Salvi signed off to validate Sanghavi's statement, that running is more than distance and timings. At the core, it is revolutionary.

01 November

Day event took place in Jammu

