Pinkie Roshan shares heartbreaking pictures of son Hrithik Roshan's brain surgery

Pinkie Roshan took to social media and penned an emotional note for son Hrithik Roshan. She shared unseen pictures of the star's surgery in 2013, due to an injury sustained on the sets of Bang Bang. The proud mom wrote, "I share these never-seen-before images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret but with love for Duggu who is a constant source of inspiration to all."

It's a very long post but straight from the heart, and for all the die-hard fans of the actor, this is one message that cannot be missed. The pictures might break your heart, but they will also encourage you to be brave, bold, and fearless.

Take a look right here:

Tiger Shroff, who has always called Roshan his inspiration and his hero, commented- Strongest superhero, my inspiration! Thank you for sharing these with us all pinkie aunty.

Yesterday, ex-wife, Sussanne, shared pictures of the star with their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. She wrote, "Happiest birthday Rye... you are the most incredible man I know. Best dad award. Best philosopher too." The two are co-parenting their children with dignity. The couple split in 2014 after being married for 13 years.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates