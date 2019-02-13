PIO Donald Trump judicial nominee sorry for 'date rape' writings

international

Neomi Rao. Pic/AFP

Prominent Indian-American attorney Neomi Rao, nominated by President Donald Trump for the powerful DC Circuit Court of Appeals, has apologised for the "insensitivity" in her college days articles on date rape and sexual assault.

Rao came under fire during her confirmation hearing last week over op-eds she wrote as an undergraduate at Yale, the Politico reported. In an article on date rape, Rao, 45, wrote that if a woman "drinks to the point where she can no longer choose, well, getting to that point was part of her choice."

In a letter to the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Lindsey Graham and its ranking member, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Rao wrote, "While responding to events and debates on campus, I failed to recognise the hurt that my words would cause a survivor of such crimes. I recognise now the arguments I made might discourage a victim from coming forward or from seeking help," she added.

Omar apologises for remarks

US lawmaker Ilhan Omar has "unequivocally" apolo-gised for her remarks which sparked an anti-Semitism row. "I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes," she said.

