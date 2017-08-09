PIO trans girl sues US school for discrimination

An eight-year-old Indian-origin transgender girl and her family have sued a US school for allegedly forcing her to wear a boy's uniform and refusing to call her by her chosen name.

Her parents have sued Heritage Oak Private Education in California and its parent company, alleging that the school refused to call the daughter by her name, Los Angeles Times reported. The lawsuit, filed last week in Orange County Superior Court, alleges that the school would not let the minor dress as she chose, use the bathroom of her choice and go by female pronouns.

The lawsuit alleges that the school violated the Unruh Civil Rights Act, a California law which outlaws discrimination based on sex or sexual orientation. The suit also claims that the school barred teachers from protecting her from bullying. She has left the school in February 2017.

