Piss off, say locals to addicts, gamblers on Bandra skywalk

Citizens complain that anti-social elements have made the skywalk their den, even urinating and defecating on the foot overbridge

Bhavesh Shah, a local commuter, tweeted this photo of a man urinating at the Bandra West skywalk

The Bandra west skywalk, one of the busiest in the city, has become a hub for addicts and gamblers. Citizens using the FOB have complained that these anti-social elements urinate and even defecate on the Badi Masjid side entry.

During mid-day's skywalk audit last year, this paper had reported on the filth there, and how beggars and hawkers had taken over the stretch. The NGO, Jai Ho Foundation, has shared a video of gamblers playing with cards on the skywalk near the Lucky Hotel junction, even as curious schoolchildren take a peek while walking by. Advocate Adil Khatri, general secretary of the foundation, said, "The skywalk has become a den for drug addicts. There are gamblers playing cards. All these illegal activities are going on in broad daylight. Who will be responsible if any untoward incident happens with schoolchildren using the skywalk?"



The skywalk is filthy and overrun with vagrants. Pic/Bipin Kokate

He added, "Women and elderly people already avoid the skywalk due to safety concerns. The police should take action against these anti-social elements." Khatri wrote to Paramjit Singh Dahiya, the deputy commissioner of police of Zone XI in Bandra West in August 13, requesting action. Despite repeated attempts to contact Dahiya remained unavailable for comment.

Cut the crap

Bhavesh Shah, a local commuter, posted photos of the dirty skywalk, as well as a man urinating into the stairwell at the entrance. Shah tweeted, "This is actually reality at the Bandra West skywalk on the Badi Masjid side. Doing toilet at the staircase of the skywalk. [sic]"

A senior civic official from the Bridge department said, "For gambling and anti-social activities, the police is supposed to take action. As for cleanliness, the local ward is the responsible authority." Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner of H-west ward, could not be reached for comment.

