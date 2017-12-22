Pistachio prices up, in line with rising demand on December 22

Pistachio prices edged up by Rs 5 per kg in the dry fruit market in the national capital on Friday on increased buying by retailers and stockists amid fall in supplies from overseas markets

New Delhi: Pistachio prices edged up by Rs 5 per kg in the dry fruit market in the national capital on Friday on increased buying by retailers and stockists amid fall in supplies from overseas markets.

Prices of pistachio hairati and peshwari rose by Rs 5 each to conclude at Rs 1,395-1,470 and Rs 1,560-1,640 per kg, respectively. According to marketmen, increased offtake by retailers and stockists amid fall in supplies from overseas markets mainly pushed up pistachio prices.

Following are today's quotations (per 40 kgs): Almond (California-new) Rs 16,900-17,100, almond-gurbandi Rs 11,900-12,400, almond (girdhi) Rs 4,900-5,000, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 605-615 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 700-800 per kg, chilgoza- (Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,600-2,700, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,075-1,085, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 975-985, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 910-915, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 810-820, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 660-765, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 640-750, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 535-660, copra (qtl) Rs 16,000-18,500, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 4,700-5,400, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-40,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari local Rs 10,000- 15,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari special Rs 8,000-20,000 (40 kg), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kg) Rs 3,500-4,200 (40 kg), kishmish Indian green Rs 6,200-10,200 (40 kg), pistachio Irani Rs 1,100-1,200 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,395-1,470 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,560-1,640 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 750-860 (1 kg), walnut Rs 230-320 and walnut kernel(1 kg) Rs 500-900.

