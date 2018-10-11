Pistol champ Saurabh Chaudhary hits bullseye at the Youth Olympics

other-sports

Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event at the Youth Olympic Games here yesterday, capping off the Indian shooting team's best-ever outing in the mega event on a rousing note.

Chaudhary, just 16, shot 244.2 to finish on top of the podium ahead of South Korea's Sung Yunho who scored 236.7 and settled for silver, while Switzerland's Solari Jason bagged the bronze with 215.6.

Chaudhary was very impressive and had 18 scores of 10 and above in the eight-man finals. Chaudhary, an Asian Games and Junior ISSF World Championship gold medallist, also topped the qualifying with an impressive tally of 580. Hailing from Kalina village near Meerut, Chaudhary led from start to finish and emerge victorious, a day after another 16-year-old, Manu Bhaker, won the women's 10m air pistol event.

Despite four scores of under 10 to start with, Chaudhary managed to stay ahead and then extended his domination with scores of 10.7 10.4 10.4 and 10.0. He continued to lead the pack as the finals entered the elimination stage.

