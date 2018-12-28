Pistol shooter Manu Bhaker wins two titles at national selection finals

other-sports

Teen shooter wins women's and junior 10m air pistol event in national selection finals

Manu Bhaker

The young Manu Bhaker was in top form in the 10-metre air pistol event, winning both the women's and junior finals at the national selection trials, while Anjum Moudgil topped the 50-metre rifle 3 positions here yesterday.

Winner of gold medals at the Youth Olympics, ISSF World Cup and Commonwealth Games, Haryana's Bhaker shot a total of 242.1 in the women's 10-metre air pistol final to finish ahead of 13-year-old teen sensation Esha Singh, who shot 240.4, and Anuradha (219.3).

Bhaker was second in the qualification with a score of 579. In the women's 50-metre rifle 3 positions finals, Punjab's Moudgil shot a total of 460.6 to finish ahead of Tamil Nadu's Gaayathri N (457.4) and veteran Tejaswini Sawant (445.7) of Maharashtra. Shirin Godara, representing Haryana, won the 50m rifle 3 positions women's junior finals with 450.7. Zenab Hussain (447.6) finished second while Ayushi Podder was third with 438.2.

Former World No. 1 Heena Sidhu, who equalled the women's 10m air pistol qualification world record on Wednesday, finished fourth in the women's air pistol finals with 197.3. In the junior finals, Bhaker, 16, shot 244.5. Esha finished second with 24-4, while Yashsavi Joshi was third, having managed 215.3 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The youth 10-metre air pistol finals was won by Saumya Dhyani, who shot 241.4, while Vibhuti Bhatia (237.6) and Yashsavi Joshi (215.3 ) finished second and third respectively. A few days ago, Bhaker claimed the top positions in the women's 25-metre sports pistol in both the women's and junior sections.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever