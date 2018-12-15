Pitch-tampering controversy hits Purshottam Shield

cricket

MIG have alleged that New Hind batsman Siddhant Adhatrao roughed up an area of the pitch with his spikes during the semi-final that was won by the Matunga club

Representational Image

The Purshottam Shield, one of Mumbai's important cricket tournaments, has been hit by a pitch-tampering controversy that occurred during the semi-final between New Hind Sporting Club and MIG Cricket Club, Bandra last weekend.

MIG have alleged that New Hind batsman Siddhant Adhatrao roughed up an area of the pitch with his spikes during the semi-final that was won by the Matunga club. MIG CC, who lodged a protest to the Mumbai Cricket Association, are stunned that Adhatrao has been allowed to play the ongoing final against Dr DY Patil Sports Academy at PJ Hindu Gymkhana.

MIG upset with umpires

"Despite bringing this to the notice of the umpires at least six times, the issue was not addressed. How can they be allowed to play the final?" asked MIG Cricket Club chairman Sanjeev Patki. Meanwhile, MCA, after a meeting with representatives of both teams, issued a warning to Adhatrao. "He (Adhatrao) is allowed to play, but will be under strict observation for the next six months. It is like a warning to him. If guilty, we will take action against him immediately and ban him," said MCA secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar.

Siddhant's father Mangesh, an 'A' division player in his younger days, told mid-day yesterday: "My son is innocent in this issue. He was limping because of an injury and they accuse him of pitch tampering… this appears to be a reaction from MIG because they couldn't win the semi-final."

Parikshit, Nehal score half tons

On the opening day of the three-day final yesterday, New Hind were bowled out for 285 with Parikshit Valsangakar top-scoring with 63. Adhatrao scored 29, but Nehal Katakdhond scored 51 before DY ended the day with 42 for one.

