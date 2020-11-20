Pitches in Australia will help India: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes India have a "very good chance" of beating Australia again in the upcoming Test series as the hosts are unlikely to prepare venomous pitches for the high-profile series.

The series begins with the day-night Test in Adelaide from December 17. Ramiz said CA would want to see Test matches last five days and they will have pitches accordingly.

"The pitches in Australia are no longer what they used to be some years back. I mean there is less bounce, sideways movement and they are less venomous. And I think Australia will want to have full five-day Tests against India for viewership figures given their requirements," Ramiz said on the Cricket Baaz channel.

"I think India have the batting line-up to tame Australia and plus the Indian bowling has improved a lot," he added. Cricket Australia (CA) is banking heavily on the India series after incurring huge financial loss in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Test opener pointed out that CA needed to have advantage from the India series and they know how important viewership and gate money is for them. "They are already complaints in Australia about the absence of Virat Kohli after the first Test in Adelaide," he said.

