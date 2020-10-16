Piya Valecha on her COVID-19 treatment: Have learnt to be more patient and adopt a positive attitude

Piya Valecha, who has been a part of shows like Baal Veer, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Bahu Humari Rajni Kant and Chandra Nandini tested positive for COVID-19 some time ago. After recuperating at home, the actress is now virus free.

Talking about the phase of self-isolation, Piya says, "Like most people, I was also scared and worried when I tested positive for COVID-19. However, panicking isn't of any use. I calmed myself down and consulted a doctor immediately. I had mild symptoms, so I isolated myself and started my medication as prescribed by the doctor. What really kept me going is a positive state of mind. Keeping calm and being positive are very important in every situation in life. In these last few weeks, I have learnt to be more patient and adopt a positive attitude towards life. I meditated and did breathing exercises to attain peace of mind. I may have turned COVID negative, but this experience has made me more positive in life. Turning positive to negative was a mental challenge, which eventually made me more strong. I have realised that having a positive state of mind results into a positive state of life."

She adds, "Don't panic if you test positive. Along with medication, try home remedies like kadha, do some breathing exercises and meditation for a balanced state of mind. That's how I recovered."

The actress wanted to share her coronavirus experience only after she tested negative, which happened on October 13. She says, "That's because I wanted to focus on the good things. The pandemic has taught us that life is uncertain and we should be grateful for every small thing we have. Work towards being COVID negative and not negative towards life."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news