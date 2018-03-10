Piyush Goyal: BJP changed negative perception about Uttar Pradesh

Addressing a business conclave, the Minister said Uttar Pradesh had caught the imagination of investors from around the country with a host of steps and initiatives it had taken for ease of doing business.



Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday praised the the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh and said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had succeeded in creating a positive perception about the state which in turn gave confidence to businessmen and investors.



Addressing a business conclave, the Minister said Uttar Pradesh had caught the imagination of investors from around the country with a host of steps and initiatives it had taken for ease of doing business.



The conclave was held in Phulpur, the parliamentary constituency going to polls on Sunday.



Goyal also praised the state's Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' for always working for the rights of the traders and businessman and assured the community that serious efforts were already underway to ensure the safety and security of businessmen.



"Uttar Pradesh will be able to replicate the success of Maharashtra in the coming days. In fact, during the UP Investors Summit held in February, MoUs worth several billions of rupees had been signed between the state government and the industrial houses."



Goyal added that there was a sense of both confidence and relief in the trader community ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power.



The minister also said the Indian Railways was expanding in a big way and would act as an able engine to drive the Indian economy, adding that Railways would increase its footprint in Uttar Pradesh by five times in the coming years.

