Piyush Goyal can't stop laughing as Anushka Sharma only looks on

The 30-year-old actress completed 10 years in the film industry and the Smita Patil Award came as an icing on the cake for the Sui Dhaaga actress

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma during Priyadarshini Academy Award at Trident Hotel in Mumbai. All pictures/Atul Kamble

The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be "celebrating" the second anniversary of the 'surgical strikes' on September 29, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. Goyal, who is the railway minister said, that the 2016 surgical strikes, which saw our commandos entering into the Pakistani-occupied territory to neutralise terrorist launch pads have shown the world that we "mean business".



"On the 29th of this month, we complete the second anniversary of the surgical strikes. And we will celebrate the day," he said speaking at the Priyadarshini awards, in remarks that come months ahead of the general elections. "The country is in good hands is in the hands of a leader who is protecting every citizen," Goyal said.



The railway minister was attending the Priyadarshini Academy Award at Trident in Mumbai. He also lauded businessman Ronnie Screwvala for coming out with a film on the surgical strike, saying it will inspire the youth of the country. Ex-chairperson of Thermax Anu Aga who devotes her time for philanthropic initiatives, former defence minister of Finland Elisabeth Rehn, scientist MN Sharma, and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were awarded at the event held on Wednesday.



Anushka Sharma grabbed eyeballs in her emerald green saree at Priyadarshini Academy Award

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma looked radiant as ever in emerald green Benarsi saree. The Sui Dhaaga actress was conferred with the prestigious Smita Patil Award at the 34th Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards. Earlier, actresses Juhi Chawla and Katrina Kaif were also honored with the prestigious award. Anushka Sharma was presented with the award by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

For Anushka Sharma, the award was even special as she completed 10 years in the industry. The actress debuted in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi back in 2008. Talking about veteran actress Smita Patil, Anushka said, "I really appreciate and admire her and needless to say it's a great honour to receive the Smita Patil Award by the Priyadarshani Academy." as reported by India TV News.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 28.

