Piyush Goyal hits back at Rahul Gandhi says, I am a worker, not dynast

Piyush Goyal/ File Pic

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over accusing him of alleged involvement in Rs 48 crore scam. The BJP leader said that he was a "worker" and not a "dynast". In a series of tweets, Goyal said as a Chartered Accountant, he was qualified to offer consultancy.

"Till May 26, 2014, before I became a minister, I was a professional Chartered Accountant and investment banker. Unlike you, Mr @RahulGandhi, I have not learnt well the art of living without working. I am also a kaamdaar (worker) and not a naamdaar (dynast)," he said.

The Congress president had accused the Union minister of being involved in the Rs 48 crore Flashnet scam, which he said was about "deceit, conflict of interest and greed". The minister was quick to react.

"I am a law topper, CA 2nd rank all over India, professional Chartered Accountant & investment banker and therefore, competent to give consultancy. BTW Mr @PChidambaram_IN who are the consultants in your son @KartiPC's consultancy?," Goyal posted on Twitter.

Gandhi, who attacked Goyal on Twitter, also used a picture along with his tweet, alleging that Goyal sold his stock of Flashnet Info Solutions to Piramal group, which has interests in the power sector at 1,000 times the face value. He alleged that this happened when Goyal was the minister of state for power.

"Piyush Goyal's, 48 Crore FlashNet Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table. Yet, the media will not touch the story. It is a tragedy for our country when journalists entrusted to stand for the truth, will not speak," Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag #GoyalMustResign.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI