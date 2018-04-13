Piyush Goyal holds meeting on improving railway catering

The meeting was held with the objectives to bring on board important suggestions, issues and problems faced by key industrial players of food and beverages sector



In order to improve catering services in the Railways, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday interacted with members of food and beverages sector through video conferencing while observing a fast in Thane, Maharashtra. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from Ministry of Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The meeting was held with the objectives to bring on board important suggestions, issues and problems faced by key industrial players of food and beverages sector. Most importantly, issues of failure of equipment on-board pantry car and non-redressal and to establish a system for their grievances for timely rectification of the same were addressed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by key players from the industry such as Hindustan Unilever Limited, Cafe Coffee Day, Nestle, Travel Food Services, MoM, Bikanerwala, Taj SATS, R.K. Associates, Arenco Catering, Jubliant Food Services, Punjabi Ghasitaram Halwai (P) Ltd., CAFS, to name a few.

