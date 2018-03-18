Piyush Goyal lauds Narendra Modi govt for Madhya Pradesh's developments

Further pointing to the development of railways in 2014-2019, the Railway Minister said that an average of Rs. 4,206 crore per annum was spent



Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government for the developments in the city, adding that the state faced injustice during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule. Goyal, earlier in the day, announced a train service titled as Mahakal Express between Varanasi and Indore and said that an analysis done by his department found that 100-plus new trains could be run on shorter routes by cutting layover time.

The Mahakal Express running between Varanasi and Indore would connect two of the major 'jyotirlingas' of the country. "In between 2009-2014, Rs. 3,200 crore, which means an average of Rs. 632 crore per annum, has been spent for development of Railways in Madhya Pradesh,¿ Goyal told media here. ¿After Modi Government came to power, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi how the city Indore and the state faced injustice in UPA rule," Goyal added.

Further pointing to the development of railways in 2014-2019, the Railway Minister said that an average of Rs. 4,206 crore per annum was spent. "As a result of the conversation, in between 2014-2019 of our governance, around Rs 21,000 crore, an average of Rs 4,206 crore per annum, was spent for the development of Railways in Madhya Pradesh," Goyal noted. ¿In 2018-19 alone, around Rs 6,300 crore will be spent on railways,¿ Goyal stated. Goyal, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, launched a project to convert the tracks between Fatehabad and Ujjain to broad gauge.

