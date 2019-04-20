Piyush Goyal: Mayawati is frustrated, desperate to do or say anything

national

In reference to Mayawati yesterday Goyal recalled that it was the same SP founder who had said in the Lok Sabha that he wanted to see Modi get a second term

Ahmedabad: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday hit out at BSP supremo Mayawati for her comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she is "frustrated". "Mayawati has become frustrated. She is desperate and is ready to do or say anything. The people of Uttar Pradesh have rejected caste-based politics. This is an unethical alliance (between SP and BSP) and the truth is that the two parties are working against each other's interests," Goyal told reporters.

In reference to Mayawati yesterday calling Mulayam the only "real" backward community leader in the country and not a "fake OBC" leader like Modi, Goyal recalled that it was the same SP founder who had said in the Lok Sabha that he wanted to see Modi get a second term. While addressing a joint rally in Mainpuri on Friday, Mayawati had said, "There is no doubt that he (Mulayam) has joined people from all groups of the society under the SP banner. He does not come from a fake backward community like PM Modi, he is real OBC leader".

She also urged the electorates to vote in large numbers for Mulayam who is contesting from Mainpuri seat and ensure his victory. "Mulayam Singh ji is not a fake servant of the people like Prime Minister Modi, he is a politician who has sworn that he will continue working for the people till his last breath and that is why he is willing to fight again from Mainpuri constituency," Mayawati said. "Nothing can save the incumbent central government from being thrown out of power, the government has come to be known for its capitalistic, narrow-minded policymaking, as well as communal and casteist policies," she added. The remaining 64 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the next five phases of elections, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

