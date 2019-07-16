Piyush Goyal meets outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May in London

national

London: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May in London.

"Pleased to meet UK Prime Minister Theresa May today in London at the culmination of my 3-day visit. Thanked her for the hospitality extended by British friends from Government and Industry, and expressed confidence in strengthening bilateral ties between UK and India," Goyal tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the railway and commerce minister also met investors and discussed various opportunities that the Indian market offers for growth.

"Interacted with investors from the UK during a roundtable meeting and discussed various opportunities that the Indian market offers for growth. The investors expressed their keenness to explore Indian shores for investments," he said in another tweet.

Goyal is on a three-day visit to the UK to attend the India Day conclave.

With inputs from ANI

