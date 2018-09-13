Piyush Goyal: Mumbai's Central Railway to get Semi-AC local trains by 2019

national

The Central Railway's plan to convert existing 12-car trains into 15-car will also be included in the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3A, sais Piyush Goyal

In a major development, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that Central Railway Mumbai will get four semi-air-conditioned local trains during the summer of 2018-19 and that a plan to convert existing 12-car trains into 15-car will be included in the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3A (MUTP-3A).

"The plan to upgrade infrastructure to run 15-car trains on Central Railway will be taken up in the upcoming MUTP-3A," Goyal wrote in a letter to Mumbai North East MP Kirit Somaiya this week. Somaiya put out a tweet mentioning the same on Wednesday.

"The trains are being manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and will run in the next five to six months once they are despatched by the factory," Somaiya told Mid-Day.

The trains will have six AC and six non-AC compartments and will cost Rs 60 crore.

