Piyush Goyal orders probe into Odisha land cave in incident

Dec 07, 2018, 15:54 IST | IANS

Goyal's directive came following a request from Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Piyush Goyal orders probe into Odisha land cave in incident
Piyush Goyal

Union Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday ordered a probe into the sudden caving in of land in Odisha's Talcher city.

Goyal's directive came following a request from Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal informed that he has ordered a fact-finding enquiry by a team of experts from the Director General Mines Safety (DGMS), Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

"Shri @dpradhanbjp conveyed his concerns about reports of sudden caving in of land in Talcher, Odisha affecting some residential houses.

"Ordered a fact finding enquiry by team of experts from DGMS, CMPDIL and MCL on the incident urgently. Interests of local community paramount," the Minister tweeted.

In a letter to Goyal, Pradhan informed him of the incident that took place on Wednesday, saying it had caused panic among the residents.

"I take this opportunity to request you to take urgent remedial measures including an inquiry into the incident to ensure the safety and well being of the residents of the affected area," said the Petroleum Minister. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

piyush goyalnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Zareen Khan files FIR against her ex manager

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK