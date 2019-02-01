Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal says fiscal deficit to be at 3.4 per cent of GDP this year

national

India attracted USD 239 billion in FDI (foreign direct investment) in the last five years and have liberalised FDI allowing more investment through automatic route

Pic courtesy /Twitter ANI

New Delhi: Piyush Goyal on Friday said the fiscal deficit will be at 3.4 per cent of GDP this year. Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal also said that current account deficit is likely to be 2.5 per cent of GDP this year.

He further said India attracted USD 239 billion in FDI (foreign direct investment) in the last five years. "We have liberalised FDI allowing more investment through automatic route," he said.

Stating that the government had "undertaken path-breaking structural reforms by introducing GST and other reforms", he said that the NDA government has been able to rein inflation. "If we had not controlled inflation, our families would have been spending 35-40 per cent more on daily use items," Goyal said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever