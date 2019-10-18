Piyush Goyal takes Mumbai local for rallies, says revived economy from Manmohan Singh's slump

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in Mumbai on election campaigning, on Thursday took the local train from Mira Road to Grant Road to avoid traffic snarls. Campaigning for the elections he said the BJP government in Maharashtra was like a double-decker train with the Shiv Sena and the BJP alliance and it had a double engine of the Devendra Fadnavis and Narendra Modi duo. He was in Mira Bhayander to campaign for BJP candidate Narendra Mehta.

"UPA gave a double-engine government at the Centre and in Maharashtra and have worked together to revive the economy," he said.

Earlier speaking to news agencies in Mumbai, he said, "Dr Manmohan Singh should reflect on his own failures, where he went wrong, why he couldn't maintain a strong economy and give an honest government, why he was so helpless that he had to obey orders from 10 Janpath and had no capacity to make his own decisions.

