Piyush Goyal urges early completion of rail projects

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal stressed on the need for completing projects before the designated deadline, rather than stretching it for 25-odd years, as per the 'traditional way.'



Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during dedication of foot overbridges (FOBs), built by the Indian Army at Parel/ Elphinston Road, Curry Road and Ambivali, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal stressed on the need for completing projects before the designated deadline, rather than stretching it for 25-odd years, as per the 'traditional way.'

'I hope India moves into the orbit of completing projects in advance of scheduled completion date rather than the traditional way, where projects get completed in 25 years. We have a project that has been going on since 1975, need I say more after that,' Goyal said at the 5th PHD Global Rail Convention, 2018.

Talking about the government's ambitious bullet train project, Goyal reiterated that the first piece of land has been handed over by the Maharashtra government to the high-speed rail corporation. 'People will be happy to know that the first piece of land, at the starting point of the bullet train, was handed over on Tuesday by the Maharashtra government to the high-speed rail corporation,' he said.

On a related note, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday handed over the documents related to the construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train terminus at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Goyal. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is an under-construction high-speed rail line connecting the cities of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and India's economic hub Mumbai, Maharashtra. It will be India's first high-speed rail line.

Meanwhile, an elated railway minister earlier on Wednesday stated that a record high of 103 coaches was produced in February at the Modern Coach Factory in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

'Another record achieved by the Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli, by hitting a century. 103 coaches produced this month (February), which is the highest ever. New coaches mean new trains and more convenience for passengers,' he tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever