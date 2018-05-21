Piyush Mishra makes digital playback debut

Although acting remains his first love, Piyush Mishra has expanded his creative repertoire over the years by branching out in singing, writing and composing music



Piyush Mishra

Although acting remains his first love, Piyush Mishra has expanded his creative repertoire over the years by branching out in singing, writing and composing music. His latest stint sees him going behind the mic for the title track of ALTBalaji's latest web series, Gandii Baat.

Impressed by the show's nuanced take on relationships, Mishra says understanding the stories helped him channel the right emotions. "I'm not a seasoned singer, so I have a theatrical approach towards singing. I sing songs with feelings. I get into the skin of the character to sing for it," he says.

Having previously lent his voice to songs from Gulaal (2009) and Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012), it is easy to notice his proclivity towards rustic songs. "They are different from the commercial songs that you otherwise hear. I love singing them as they have the ability to touch your soul. That's also probably why I don't get approached more for regular songs."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates