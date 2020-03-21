PK Banerjee-Amal Dutta rivalry ends in same crematorium

As much as rivalry between top footballers is keenly followed, the competition between two fiercely competitive football coaches often heats up battles.

The intense rivalry between PK Banerjee and Amal Dutta kept Calcutta maidans gripped during their time as coaches of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in the 1980s and 1990s. Apart from being fine readers of the game, they never missed an opportunity to make comments against each other or their club teams.

On Friday, the rivalry ended when Banerjee, 83, was cremated at the Nimpala Ghat where his arch-rival Dutta was cremated in 2016.

Banerjee was accorded full state honours at the funeral.

