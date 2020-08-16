Search

PK Subban surprises Lindsey Vonn on 1st engagement anniversary

Updated: Aug 16, 2020, 09:05 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

PK Subban and Lindsey Vonn
PK Subban and Lindsey Vonn

National Hockey League (NHL) star PK Subban, 31, took his fiancee Lindsey Vonn, 35, on a surprise Mexican getaway to celebrate one year of being engaged.

The couple were expected to get married this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding plans. On Saturday, the American skiing great Instagrammed a video for her two million followers and captioned it: "Should have been married by now...but happy and thankful to celebrate our one year engagement instead. Thank you for surprising me and loving me @subbanator."

