PK Subban surprises Lindsey Vonn on 1st engagement anniversary

National Hockey League (NHL) star PK Subban, 31, took his fiancee Lindsey Vonn, 35, on a surprise Mexican getaway to celebrate one year of being engaged.

The couple were expected to get married this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding plans. On Saturday, the American skiing great Instagrammed a video for her two million followers and captioned it: "Should have been married by now...but happy and thankful to celebrate our one year engagement instead. Thank you for surprising me and loving me @subbanator."

View this post on Instagram No Caribana... no problem ð âð¿ A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) onAug 15, 2020 at 9:08am PDT

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news