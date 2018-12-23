PKL: Bengal Warriors thrash Patna Pirates 39-23

other-sports

Narwal had a quiet night by his high standards and scored 7 points

Bengal Warriors dished out an absolute hammering to Patna Pirates as they beat them 39-23. Maninder Singh top scored with 11 points and Surjeet Singh was a rock at the back contained Pirates' danger man Pardeep Narwal. Narwal had a quiet night by his high standards and scored 7 points. Vijay top scored for Patna with 8 points. The defeat means that Patna Pirates' hopes of qualifying for the playoffs got a massive jolt. Bengal Warriors meanwhile have ensured their spot in the playoffs.

Pardeep Narwal made a strong start with getting two points with his first raid. Patna were in the match for just four minutes as they were level with Warriors on 4-4. From that moment Bengal Warriors switched gears and went on a momentous run. In the 9th minute Bengal inflicted an all out to lead 13-6. PArdeep Narwal scored his third point of the match in the 14th minute as Patna Pirates trailed 10-15. Maninder Singh made a two-point raid in the 20th minute as Bengal Warriors led 20-10 at the end of the first half.

A super tackle on Pardeep Narwal in the 23rd minute gave the Warriors 23-14 lead. Vijay scored with two consecutive raids as Patna trailed 17-24 after 26 minutes. Bengal Warriors sealed Patna's fate in the 29th minute as they inflicted an all out to lead 33-17.

With Pardeep Narwal struggling and their defence unable to contain Bengal Warriors raiders the Pirates were staring at a heavy defeat. In the last 10 minutes, Patna tried hard to reduce the deficit but Bengal Warriors were relentless. The last five minutes of the match were a quiet affair as Bengal Warriors took their foot off the pedal. Still, it was enough to register a resounding win against the defending champions.

* The brave moment of the match was Maninder Singh's two-point raid in the first half

* Surjeet Singh showed great strength to tackle Patna raiders throughout the match

