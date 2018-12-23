PKL: Bengal Warriors thrash Patna Pirates 39-23

Dec 23, 2018, 08:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Narwal had a quiet night by his high standards and scored 7 points

PKL: Bengal Warriors thrash Patna Pirates 39-23

Bengal Warriors dished out an absolute hammering to Patna Pirates as they beat them 39-23. Maninder Singh top scored with 11 points and Surjeet Singh was a rock at the back contained Pirates' danger man Pardeep Narwal. Narwal had a quiet night by his high standards and scored 7 points. Vijay top scored for Patna with 8 points. The defeat means that Patna Pirates' hopes of qualifying for the playoffs got a massive jolt. Bengal Warriors meanwhile have ensured their spot in the playoffs.

Pardeep Narwal made a strong start with getting two points with his first raid. Patna were in the match for just four minutes as they were level with Warriors on 4-4. From that moment Bengal Warriors switched gears and went on a momentous run. In the 9th minute Bengal inflicted an all out to lead 13-6. PArdeep Narwal scored his third point of the match in the 14th minute as Patna Pirates trailed 10-15. Maninder Singh made a two-point raid in the 20th minute as Bengal Warriors led 20-10 at the end of the first half.

PKL

A super tackle on Pardeep Narwal in the 23rd minute gave the Warriors 23-14 lead. Vijay scored with two consecutive raids as Patna trailed 17-24 after 26 minutes. Bengal Warriors sealed Patna's fate in the 29th minute as they inflicted an all out to lead 33-17.

With Pardeep Narwal struggling and their defence unable to contain Bengal Warriors raiders the Pirates were staring at a heavy defeat. In the last 10 minutes, Patna tried hard to reduce the deficit but Bengal Warriors were relentless. The last five minutes of the match were a quiet affair as Bengal Warriors took their foot off the pedal. Still, it was enough to register a resounding win against the defending champions.

Fans can catch live action of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 matches when Bengal Warriors will play Dabang Delhi on Sunday i.e. 23rd December 2018, 7:30 pm onwards, on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Suvarna Plus, Star Maa Gold, Star Sports First and Hotstar.

* The brave moment of the match was Maninder Singh's two-point raid in the first half

* Surjeet Singh showed great strength to tackle Patna raiders throughout the match

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

bengalpatnapro kabaddi leaguesports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

From Dhoni's IPL win to Hima Das and Vinesh Phogat's golds: India's top sports moments in 2018

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK