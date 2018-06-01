PKL player auction: Prashant Kumar Rai rakes in Rs 79 lakh

Prashant Kumar Rai was the hot pick of the day as UP Yoddhas bagged the raider for Rs 79 lakh



Pro Kabaddi League

Day Two of the Pro Kabaddi League player auction yesterday was more sedate in comparison. Prashant Kumar Rai was the hot pick of the day as UP Yoddhas bagged the raider for Rs 79 lakh.

Another raider Chandran Ranjit also sparked off a bidding war between different franchises before Dabang Delhi bagged him for Rs 61.25 lakh. The third costliest buy of the day was Pawan Kumar. He was snapped up by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 52.8 lakh.

