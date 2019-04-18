IPL 2019: Stuart Binny's sports-anchor wife Mayanti Langar shuts down trolls like a boss!

Published: Apr 18, 2019, 16:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Stuart Binny was seen in the IPL after a long time and some notorious Twitter users started trolling his wife Mayanti for no rhyme or reason.

Mayanti Langar (Pic/ Mayanti Langar Instagram)

Cricketer Stuart Binny's wife Mayanti Langar, who is an anchor in a sports TV network was heavily trolled when Stuart Binny scored a quick-fire cameo for Rajasthan Royals in a match against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2019.

Stuart Binny was seen in the IPL after a long time and some notorious Twitter users started trolling his wife Mayanti for no rhyme or reason.

Mayanti Langar however, decided to give it back to the trolls on Twitter in boss-like fashion. Check them out:

Tags

stuart binnyipl 2019rajasthan royalssports newscricket news

