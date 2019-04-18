IPL 2019: Stuart Binny's sports-anchor wife Mayanti Langar shuts down trolls like a boss!

ipl-news

Stuart Binny was seen in the IPL after a long time and some notorious Twitter users started trolling his wife Mayanti for no rhyme or reason.

Mayanti Langar (Pic/ Mayanti Langar Instagram)

Cricketer Stuart Binny's wife Mayanti Langar, who is an anchor in a sports TV network was heavily trolled when Stuart Binny scored a quick-fire cameo for Rajasthan Royals in a match against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2019.

Stuart Binny was seen in the IPL after a long time and some notorious Twitter users started trolling his wife Mayanti for no rhyme or reason.

Mayanti Langar however, decided to give it back to the trolls on Twitter in boss-like fashion. Check them out:

Sorry that you seemed to have missed #KXIPvRR on @StarSportsIndia you can join us on #MarutiSuzukiCricketLive on SS 1/2/Hindi/HD and of course @hotstartweets Cheers ðð¼ https://t.co/Jv59z4xOXZ — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) April 16, 2019

Really Navneet? Considering you don’t have my number you don’t know what the picture actually is ð¤­ but thanks a ton for digging out this one, it’s a super pic ðð¼ https://t.co/kgmgm6qBhT — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) April 16, 2019

Because trolls do not define me, they don’t even know me. The people who define me are the ones who raised me, been raised besides me, and the one who will always stand by me. Believe in yourself, after all it’s your opinion that should matter most. Power to you ðð¼ — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) April 8, 2019

Dear @arvindergujral @rachnalather @SahilKaul05 you are obviously educated, successful individuals. Why spread negativity by trolling a person you don’t even know? I am sure you are all much better than that. However @SahilKaul05 I could arrange a meeting with our stylist? — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) April 5, 2019

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates