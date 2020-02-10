Plaid perfect

Flirty yet formal

. More suitable for an unofficial meet than a formal one, Ananya Panday's subtle, yet expressive outfit works as long as you aren't top-heavy.

. A broad belt in the same shade as the garment, adds a tasteful layer to the look. A simple buckle can also make it look like a statement piece.

. Pick an outfit in sombre colours like grey or maroon. Pair it with nude, closed-toe shoes. Avoid sneakers and strappy heels.

. Make sure the blazer is well-fitted, not oversized.

Age is just a number

. While wearing plaid. Karisma Kapoor's outfit is ideal for all body types, though those with heavier arms may want to pick a full-sleeved blazer.

. Pick a combination of bright and dark shades, and team this up with a dark-coloured, solid ganji, T-shirt or halter-neck top.

. Heels and combat boots are a good option, depending on the occasion.

. A cool pair of shades and lip colour complete the look.

Keep it cool

. For a laid-back yet business attire-like look, a pair of parallel pants and a short-sleeved blazer make for a great option.

. Button it up like Deepika Padukone and use a matching plaid belt to clinch the deal.

. You can go OTT on the earrings, but make sure your make-up is toned down.

. Avoid bright shades and keep your subtle make-up, or it will take away from the cool vibe.

Skirt swag

. A plaid skirt can work if you find the right length and cut. Make sure it doesn't fall below the knee.

. A bright shade looks great and you can pair it with cutesy shoes.

. Don't opt for this look if you are bottom heavy.

. Team it with a solid halter crop-top. Roll up your sleeves like Janhvi Kapoor and add a dab of make-up.

Inputs by Isha Sahni, stylist

