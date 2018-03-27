Plain-clothes woman cop gets a taste of police apathy when she complains about auto driver

A deputy superintendent of police (Dy Sp) was at the receiving end of auto drivers' arrogance and police apathy at Andheri station, something usually reserved for the common man



On March 24, DySP Sujata Patil, who is posted at Hingoli, had just returned from Bhopal, getting off the train at Andheri station to reach home. Not in uniform, she tried to hail an auto and was stunned by the repeated refusals. When Patil went to the police chowky near the railway station to ask for help, the on-duty constables allegedly mocked her and refused to help.

"I was shocked by their behaviour. They were rude and told me it was not their job. I was speechless," said Patil, who has served with the Mumbai Police for more than a decade.

Patil posted her experience on Facebook, which got the attention of the top brass, who have ordered an inquiry.

According to her FB post, "I got down at Andheri Railway station (W) with fractured leg. I somehow dragged my bag till the auto stand. I asked a few auto drivers to take me home, but they refused outright. The cops sitting at a distance of some 100 metres were just watching the drama but did nothing. (sic)" "We have taken cognisance of the incident and are investigating it," said Parmeshwar Ganme, senior inspector of DN Nagar police station.

