The Shiv Sena has got the BJP to do it, finally. Announced in the pre-poll alliance, the land acquisition notification for Nanar refinery has been scrapped. Industry minister Subhash Desai, and Sena's senior leader, said the party had been opposing the refinery as locals didn't want the project.

CM Devendra Fadnavis had said in the alliance declaration that the refinery would be shifted to a place where the people wanted to part with land or where the government has land parcel available. BJP leadership in the Konkan region had opposed the shifting of the project fearing loss of employment opportunity.

