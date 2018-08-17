Plan well before building something

opinion

The largest of this will be 8,000 square metres under the Kalanagar flyover, a report in this paper said

The BMC has planned for 29 more gardens under bridges in the city in a move designed to give Mumbai 12 extra acres of open space. The largest of this will be 8,000 square metres under the Kalanagar flyover, a report in this paper said.

The plans come following the success of the garden under Matunga's Tulpule flyover. The 600-metre garden and jogging track has garnered plenty of praise from locals. The report added that by creating gardens under 29 bridges alone, the civic body could free up as much as 12 acres, almost half the size of the Oval Maidan. This is a welcome move and must be encouraged. Mumbai needs to develop green lungs so that beleaguered citizens can reap the benefits of some open spaces near their home.

There are certain roadblocks that civic authorities face, but these can be overcome through dialogue and fruitful meetings. Once they get the all clear, it may be a good idea to speak to Matunga locality representatives about the garden and if there are improvements needed, they can be analysed and incorporated in the gardens that are still to be made.

Maintenance of these gardens and upkeep must be also budgeted and factored in before the gardens are made. Security at these parks is yet another aspect that needs serious consideration, as we see that several parks become the haunt of anti-social elements, when security is absent or stretched because the numbers are so thin. It is not enough to get permission and go ahead with the parks. Pre-planning is essential as we have seen projects go to see because of myopic vision at inception stage. These parks are precious and they will be made with taxpayers' money. Make them work and worth it for Mumbai.

