Plane crash in southwestern Colombia kills seven

Published: Sep 16, 2019, 08:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The crash occurred shortly after the aircraft, owned by airline company Transpacifico, took off from the Payan airport, Colombia's civil aeronautics agency said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency

Plane crash in southwestern Colombia kills seven
Rescuers work at the site where a plane crashed at the Junin neighbourhood in Popayan, southwestern Colombia, on September 15, 2019. Pic/AFP

Bogata [Colombia]: Around seven people lost their lives after a small plane crashed in the southwestern Colombian town of Popayan on Sunday. In a statement, Colombia's civil aeronautics agency said that the crash occurred shortly after the aircraft which is owned by airline company Transpacifico, took off from the Payan airport. The statement was cited by Xinhua news agency.

Preliminary reports suggest that the twin-engine Piper PA-31-350 was headed towards the town of Lopez de Micay when it suffered mechanical failures and crashed at around 2 pm (local time).

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

