Plane crash victim Emiliano Sala's dog is still waiting for him to return

Emiliano Sala's sister Romina Sala who was very close to the footballer, posted a picture of Emiliano's dog Nala, staring outside the door, waiting for his master to return.

Emiliano Sala with his dog (Pic/ Romina Sala Twitter)

Promising footballer Emiliano Sala's plane crash has shaken the football world. The Argentine footballer was on his way to join English football club Cardiff City to start a new chapter in his career.

Emiliano Sala, 28, was flying from France to join his new club, when the light aircraft, carrying Sala and his pilot disappeared on January 21 north of the island of Guernsey.

The heartbreaking picture has taken the internet by storm and with football fans all over the world sharing the picture all over the internet.

Earlier this week, British investigators said they had spotted a body in the wreckage of a plane that disappeared in the Channel two weeks ago carrying Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala and his pilot.

The wreck was found on the seabed and closer inspection by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) confirmed both that it was the missing plane, and that a body was inside. "Tragically, in video footage from the ROV, one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage," the British government's Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said in a statement. "The AAIB is now considering the next steps, in consultation with the families of the pilot and passenger, and the police."

The AAIB also released a grainy image showing a part of the fuselage with the aircraft registration. The depth indicated on the image was 67.7 metres (222 feet). Local police called off the search after a few days. But Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.

They hired shipwreck hunter David Mearns, whose vessel used sonar equipment to identify the plane wreckage on Sunday morning within a few hours of starting the search. "Based on analysis of ROV video footage, the AAIB investigators on board the vessel concluded that the object is wreckage from the missing Piper Malibu aircraft," the AAIB said.

