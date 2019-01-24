Plane crash victim Emiliano's final message to relatives emerges

football

Floating objects have been found in the water, and police on the British island of Guernsey, which sits off the north coast of France, have warned the chances of the passengers surviving were "slim"

Hopes faded yesterday of finding Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala alive, as it emerged the Argentine had sent relatives a desperate message shortly before the light aircraft he was flying in disappeared over the Channel.

As rescuers in three planes and a helicopter scoured the sea, Argentine media reported that Sala sent a final message before the plane disappeared from radar around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Guernsey on Monday night. "I'm on a plane that looks like it's going to fall apart, and I'm leaving for Cardiff," Sala said in a rambling WhatsApp audio message.

"If in an hour and a half you have no news from me, I don't know if they will send people to look for me, because they will not find me, you know... I'm so scared," he added. Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman said the club had offered to pay for his flight but Sala had "made his own arrangements".

