Plane gets stuck in grassy field after skidding off Nepal airport

The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) was closed for some 12-hours that left thousands of people stranded

Representational Image

All 21 people on board a Nepalese passenger plane had a miraculous escape when the aircraft skidded off the recently repaired runway of the Nepal's international airport here and got stuck in a grassy field nearby, officials said Sunday.

The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) was closed for some 12-hours that left thousands of people stranded. All passengers and crew members on board were safe. The Jetstream 41 was carrying 21 passengers from Nepalgunj to Kathmandu.

