Plane stuck under a bridge in China has left netizens in splits

Harbin China: A video of an airplane being stuck under a bridge in Harbin, China, is now doing the rounds on social media.

According to New China TV, a disassembled airplane carried on a trailer truck was stuck under a low-lying bridge much to the astonishment of onlookers. Several workers tried to get the airplane to move, but were unsuccessful. It was then that the driver of the trailer truck came up with the idea of deflating the airplane’s tyres. Since the tyres are huge, deflating them meant there was more space available for the truck to pass. Take a look at the video here:

After the airplane was moved successfully, its tyres were re-inflated. The video received huge response on social media and a lot of people were amused. One even suggested that this incident was a result of taking Google Maps seriously. Isn’t that rip-roaringly funny?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates