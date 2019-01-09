Planning a trip with your girl pals? Safari it is!

travel

Satpura allows you to walk in the core zone, as well as spend a night camping in the buffer. Next time you are planning a walk in the wild, Safari at Saputara it is

Representational picture

The Safari Sisterhood is real. If you find yourselves spending less alone time together than you would like because of increasing work and family pressure. Three days in the jungle is the perfect way to cram in some quality time, especially with someone else looking after you! No home stuff, no work crises, nothing to organise beyond the initial bookings.

Going on safari needs a little bit of planning as there is usually a rush to get entry permits for the forest. If you're planning a trip on short notice, it is best to visit a forest like the Satpura Tiger Reserve where there isn’t too much pressure on tiger tourism and jeeps are more readily available. What you see here is different from the other parks - leopards roam free in the undulating hills, bears sniff out the ever-present termites and wild dogs play unhindered.

Nicole Mody, an amateur naturalist in the making says, "Plan a mix of jeep drives and activities that your lodge offers. A great place to stay in Satpura, for example, is at Forsyth Lodge - they curate a mix of incredible experiences. You definitely want to go on many jeep drives, coasting down roads in search of ever-elusive predators, taking in the surroundings and don’t worry – animals don’t judge you or what you're wearing! You're unhindered in an open top jeep and at max level bonding!"

You can also spend your time getting a massage or topping up your tan by the pool between safaris. Another option is to read books, relax and sip on herbal organic teas fresh from the gardens. Do different things in the afternoon. Some parks offer evening drives in their buffer zones – the sunset and stars rise up all around you while still in the forest. The excitement of catching the gleam of an animal's eyes in your headlights is thrilling! You can also walk in the forest at some places

