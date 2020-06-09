Planning determination, teamwork: James Neesham as New Zealand becomes COVID-19 free

New Zealand cricketer James Neesham on Monday congratulated the citizens of his country as the last COVID-19 case recovered and now the nation has no active cases. As of Monday, New Zealand had no active COVID-19 cases and hadn't recorded a new infection for 17 days.

The last case of the virus spreading from an unknown source – a previously used definition of community transmission – occurred on April 30, according to data published by the Government's Environment Science and Research institute (ESR), reports stuff.co.nz.

"Coronavirus free NZ! Congratulations everyone. Once again those great kiwi attributes: planning, determination and teamwork do the job," Neesham said in a tweet.

Coronavirus free NZ! Congratulations everyone ð



Once again those great kiwi attributes: planning, determination and teamwork do the job ð — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 8, 2020

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced New Zealand will move from midnight Monday to alert level 1 under which life returns almost to normal, though border restrictions remain in force.

After the latest announcement, sports fans again will be able to fill stadiums in New Zealand. At a news conference, Ardern said alert level 1 means that public events can take place "without limitation," including sports events.

Sports activities in New Zealand start with the Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament from June 13. The tournament involves New Zealand's five Super Rugby team, which will meet each other home and away over 10 weeks.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever