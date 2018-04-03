Plastic free challenge: BMC to set up collection bins at key Mumbai locations

The collected plastics will then be recycled by the municipal corporation and used for the production of biofuel

Representational Picture

Maharashtra government's ban on plastics has left Mumbai's residents with more questions than answers. Clarifying some of the more ambiguous points, Deputy Commissioner of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Nidhi Choudhari, spoke with Radio City's RJs Archana and Salil, and shared several pointers on the path ahead.

According to Choudhari, BMC will be facilitating the movement by setting up designated collection bins at 20-25 key locations such as Colaba, Ghatkopar, Linkin Road, Mulund and popular tourist spots such as the Gateway of India where residents can deposit plastics that might already be in their possession.

The collected plastics will then be recycled by the municipal corporation and used for the production of biofuel. Addressing a query by Juhu resident Reagan Creado, who is also a participant in Sunday mid-day's plastic free challenge, the deputy commissioner stated that the ban is strictly enforcable on plastic bags of all thicknesses. However, no regulations have yet been formulated against the use of plastic bin liners or PET bottles.

Schools, colleges, the NSS and housing societies are also expected to join the movement. Further, BMC will be developing a webpage where all information about dealers who produce cloth and papers bags will be uploaded for both citizens and vendors to contact. In case of violation, the manufacturers and users will have to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000.

Also Read: Two Mumbai Families Take Up Sunday Mid-Day's Challenge To Go Plastic-Free For Two Weeks

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates