Play dirty

Relive your childhood and get covered in mud as an exciting bash comes to city

When was the last time you got yourself covered in mud? Well, if it was too long ago, then it is time to turn off stress and switch on the fun button. Mudbash is the brainchild of Shreemaya Bharadwaj, director of Tashipta Events and Entertainment, who says, "We feel so restricted and stressed in our day-to-day life that it is good to take a break, let your hair down and be completely carefree. And what better way to do that than relaxing in dirt. That's the idea of Mudbash and we want to introduce the concept to the city." The mud used is natural and skin-friendly so you don't have to worry about hygiene, Bharadwaj adds.

From ATV bike rides, sumo wrestling, mud rumble and crossfit challenge to kichad kabaddi, rain football, bull ride, rain dance and wonder slide on inflatable swimming pools—there are plenty of activities for adults and kids alike. Spread across six acres in Malad, the location has ample space to enjoy the wide range of activities, complemented by refreshments. T-shirts will be provided at the gates and the day will end with a DJ sundowner party. "While the first day of the event is exclusively for adults, the second is meant for families," informs Bharadwaj. Bring on the non-slip sandals, do some Zumba in the rains and let the fun begin.

What: Mudbash

When: August 3 and 4, at 8 am

Where: Roaring Farms, Malad West

Entry: R900 onwards

Call: 7738591078

