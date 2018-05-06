Play merges Kalaripayattu with contemporary music and theatre

An immersive performance blends the ancient martial art form with modern dance moves to connect with the five elements of nature

Bhu, which translates into the earth in Sanskrit is a show that fuses moves from Kerala's martial art form Kalaripayattu with elements of contemporary music and theatre. This amalgamation of the ancient with the modern is essentially a play of contemporary dance and this martial art form.

The production is anchored in the ancient Indian tradition of connecting with the bhutas, or five elements — earth, water, fire, air and ether. The track follows the ancient philosophy according to which humans attain a state of supreme consciousness by connecting with the five elements. The aim of the performance was to engage in a critical, in-depth research on the ancient knowledge of Kalaripayattu that has been carefully handed down across generations. Phillippe Pelen Baldini, artistic director of the show, says, "The making of Bhu was a beautiful adventure over more than a year at the Kalarigram. The place allowed us to research on the ancient art form and it was a truly enriching experience." Kalarigram is a centre in Auroville, Tamil Nadu, that practices Kerala's ancient traditions. Bhu is a creative collaboration by Kalarigram, French theatre company Water Carriers and Ritam in Auroville.

The narrative follows the torturous journey of a warrior that turns into an inward quest for a harmony of body, earth and nature. The show explores the connection between self and nature, earth and environment and a creation of a dialogue between the two.

When: 8 pm, May 8

Where: G5A, Mahalakshmi

entry: Rs 300

log on to: bookmyshow.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates