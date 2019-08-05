Play paintball with Varun Dhawan, raise funds for Maharashtra farmers through Anshula Kapoor's NGO

bollywood

Fans have to buy entries for a minimum of Rs 300, which will enable them to become part of a random selection process by a third party and play paintball with Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan playing paintball/picture courtesy: Varun Dhawan's Instagram account

Varun Dhawan will raise funds for farmers in Maharashtra through Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind. Sharing the news on social media, he has also added what the winner gets, and its a fun game of paintball with the actor. Fans have to buy entries for a minimum of Rs 300, which will enable them to become part of a random selection process.

All proceeds received through the campaign will go for the welfare of farmers by providing resources to the NGO Manavlok Foundation. The actor shared the news on Instagram and wrote: "FANKIND @fankindofficial. Come play paintball with me and help donate to the manavlok foundation which helps farmers in Maharashtra and is also recognised by the Maharashtra government as a legit NGO fankind.org/varun [sic]"

"The severe water crisis in Maharashtra has affected farmers the most. The prolonged drought has resulted in a loss of agricultural livelihood. Which is why the funds we raise through this first Fankind experience will support Manavlok Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that works with farmers and provides them with resources such as irrigation systems, fertilisers, seeds, saplings and new training," Varun Dhawan said in an interview with IANS.

The actor further added: "horticulture project to help farmers supplement their existing income by cultivating non-traditional crops that are suited for the local land and can survive the drought."

Excited about her first campaign, Arjun Kapoor's little sister Anshula Kapoor said in an exclusive interview with mid-day: "First, you're supposed to pick an experience with a celebrity. Then, donate for a chance to win the experience. For every R300 that the user transacts, the fan has a chance of meeting the celebrity. The selection is done purely through a third party randomiser. Even I'm not involved in that."

This isn't the first time Anshula has shown her interest in social work. In 2012, the star kid worked for Habitat for Humanity International for a project in Cluj, Romania, where she rehabilitated a local family by helping build their first home. On her return, she also bagged a job with Google as a representative for AdWords. "I truly lucked out with that. It was an important role because I was working with their advertising arm which helps a brand make money. I had to be on the ball."

The campaign will be live from August 5.

