Play time

Updated: 05 October, 2020

Directed by Sukant Goel, the series is presented in the form of dramatic readings of scripts, and this week's session features Annie Zaidi's award-winning play Untitled-1

If you'd like to keep up with new plays, Studio Tamaasha’s online offering New Writing Podcasts is a great bet. Directed by Sukant Goel, the series is presented in the form of dramatic readings of scripts, and this week’s session features Annie Zaidi's award-winning play Untitled-1.

On October 11
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 50 onwards

First Published: 05 October, 2020

