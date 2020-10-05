If you'd like to keep up with new plays, Studio Tamaasha’s online offering New Writing Podcasts is a great bet. Directed by Sukant Goel, the series is presented in the form of dramatic readings of scripts, and this week’s session features Annie Zaidi's award-winning play Untitled-1.

On October 11

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 50 onwards

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news