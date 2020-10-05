Play time
If you'd like to keep up with new plays, Studio Tamaasha’s online offering New Writing Podcasts is a great bet. Directed by Sukant Goel, the series is presented in the form of dramatic readings of scripts, and this week’s session features Annie Zaidi's award-winning play Untitled-1.
On October 11
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 50 onwards
